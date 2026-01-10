Jadumani Singh claims maiden Senior National Boxing Gold

Boxing World Cup Finals silver medallist Jadumani Singh clinched his first Senior National title with a commanding performance against teammate Pawan Bartwal in the men’s 50–55kg final at the Elite Men and Women National Boxing Championships in Greater Noida on Saturday.



Representing the Services Sports Control Board, Jadumani showcased superior technique and controlled aggression to secure a unanimous 5:0 verdict, underlining his rise at the domestic level after consistent performances on the international circuit. The win capped a dominant campaign for Services, who topped the overall medals table with 12 gold medals, nine in the men’s section and three in the women’s category.

The championships marked a significant milestone for Indian boxing, with the men’s and women’s national events being staged simultaneously at the same venue for the first time. Over 600 boxers from across the country competed across 10 weight categories each for men and women at Gautam Buddha University.

New champions emerge alongside established stars

Services continued their strong showing in the men’s finals as Aditya Pratap edged past Himachal Pradesh’s Abhinash Jamwal 3:2 in the 60–65kg bout, while Ankush secured his maiden senior national title in the 75–80kg category with a win over Malsawmtluanga.

In the women’s competition, first-time champions emerged alongside seasoned campaigners. Services boxers Preeti (51–54kg) and Pranjal Yadav (60–65kg) claimed their maiden national gold medals, while Railways’ Priya (57–60kg) and Alfiyan Khan (80+kg) also topped their respective categories.

World champion Minakshi reaffirmed her dominance in the 45–48kg division with a comprehensive 5:0 victory over Manju Rani. Telangana’s two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen mirrored that margin to defeat Nitu in the 48–51kg final. Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain added another national gold to her résumé by winning the 70–75kg title with a victory over Sanamacha Chanu Thokchom.

The championships concluded with Services firmly establishing their depth and consistency at the national level, while several new names announced themselves on Indian boxing’s biggest domestic stage.