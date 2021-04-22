Boxing: Indian women win 7 gold medals at Youth World Championships

It was raining gold for India's women boxers at the youth world championships in Kielce, Poland on Thursday with seven of them notching up top finishes after stunningly dominant summit victories. Gitika (48kg), Babyrojisana Chanu (51kg), Poonam (57kg), Vinka (60kg), Arundhati Choudhary (69kg), Thokchom Sanamachu Chanu (75kg) and Alfiya Pathan(81kg) clinched gold medals.

While Gitika prevailed 5-0 over Poland's Natalia Kuczewska, Babyrojisana defeated Valeriia Linkova of Russia by a similar margin after a close opening round. Later, Poonam, Vinka added to the gold rush. While Poonam clinched a 5-0 triumph over France's Sthelyne Grosy, Vinka out-classed Kazakhstan's Zhuldyz Shayakhmetova forcing the referee to stop the contest midway through the final round.

It's 4️⃣ On 4️⃣! ✅ ✅✅✅



💯 full show for Team 🇮🇳 so far as 4️⃣ out of 4️⃣ boxers have grabbed gold medals !



5️⃣,6️⃣ & 7️⃣ coming soon ! 🔜🔥#YouthBoxingWorldChampionship#PunchMeinHaiDum#boxing pic.twitter.com/M0bwYGllJQ — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) April 22, 2021

For Arundhati, local favourite Barbara Marcinkowska hardly posed any challenge as the Indian walked away with a 5-0 triumph in the final. Chanu came through after an engrossing clash against Kazakhstan's Dana Diday which ended with the Indian prevailing in a split verdict. With this, India's women boxers bettered their best ever haul of five medals that was achieved in the 2017 edition in Guwahati.



Gitika opened the proceedings for India and she grunted her way to domination, outpunching her hapless opponent. Also striking was Gitika's impeccable footwork and balance. Kuczewska, on the other hand, looked clueless for most part, rarely managing to connect and unable to cope with the sheer pace and aggression of her rival. Gitika gave Kuczzewska a bloodied nose in the third round, refusing to take her foot off the pedal even for a second. Babyrojisana, on the other hand, fought out a more intense battle.

Sanamacha fought with all her strength in the final round and outplayed the opponent to secure the 6️⃣ gold medal for 🇮🇳.



PS: With this win, team 🇮🇳 break it's 2017 gold medal record (5 gold medals) !



Well done , guys! 🔥🔥#YouthBoxingWorldChampionship#PunchMeinHaiDum pic.twitter.com/4GhMwTUBNu — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) April 22, 2021

Both the boxers spent the opening round taking a measure of each other but the Indian landed enough straights to get a 3-2 verdict in her favour in the first three minutes. The engagement picked up in the second round and it was the Manipuri who grabbed the upper-hand, negating the Russian's height advantage with some ferocious hooks. Linkova was also guilty of not defending well as Babyrojisana clinched the second round unanimously.



In the final three minutes, Babyrojisana, a product of M C Mary Kom's academy in Manipur, stepped up the pressure with an attack-first approach to seal the bout. Later Poonam and Vinka produced similarly dominating performances against their rivals to rightfully claim a top place finish on the podium.

7️⃣/7️⃣ ! ✅✅✅✅✅✅✅



What an incredible day it has been for India 🇮🇳 ! #AlfiyaPathan ensures the last and final gold.💯percent show by our youth women boxers. 😍



Kudos to all the coaches and the support staff too! 🥳🤩



@AjaySingh_SG @RijijuOffice #PunchMeinHaiDum pic.twitter.com/GGz6L60dOj — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) April 22, 2021

"This has been an amazing effort from our youth boxers especially when the players had to be confined at home for most part of the last year and only make do with online training sessions," said Boxing Federation of Indian President Ajay Singh. "Our coaches and support staff did a stellar job despite the limitations and challenges.



This achievement is a testament of the talent we have in the upcoming generation of Indian boxing," he added. An unprecedented eight Indians have made the finals, seven of them women. The lone male finalist Sachin (56kg) will fight on Friday.