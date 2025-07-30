Asian U19 & U22 Boxing C'ships: 40 Indian boxers gear up to chase glory in Bangkok - Preview

Indian boxing contingent of 40 promising youngsters is geared up to make a mark at the Asian U19 and U22 Boxing Championships scheduled from July 30 to August 12 in Bangkok, Thailand.

The tournament will bring together 396 boxers from 26 nations, making it one of the premier stages for emerging talent across the continent.

Held at the iconic Indoor Stadium Huamark, the event will feature U19 and U22 age groups with both men and women competing under Olympic-style boxing rules.

Vishvanath Suresh to lead the side

The Indian team features a strong mix of talent across both divisions. Leading the charge is three-time Asian Champion and two-time National Champion Vishvanath Suresh, who will be one to watch.

Joining him are national champion Sagar, National Games silver medallist Preet Malik, Khelo India winner Suman Kumari, Asian Youth Championship 2024 bronze medallist Yakshika, national medallist Nisha, sub-junior nationals silver medallist Muskan, and school nationals gold medallist Vini. Alongside them are several exciting first-timers who’ve made their mark at the domestic level.

Boxers will compete across ten weight categories in each division.

This championship is more than just a medal hunt; it's a vital stepping stone for young boxers aiming to break into the senior circuit, including the Asian Games, World Championships, and ultimately, the Olympics.

For many in the squad, it marks their first experience on a major international stage, a chance to step out of domestic competition and go glove-to-glove with the best young talent from across Asia.

Squad:

U19 Men: Aakash (50 Kg), Shivam (55 Kg), Shubham (60 Kg), Mausam (65 Kg), Sarthi (70 Kg), Rahul (75 Kg), Lokesh (80 Kg), Gaurav (85 Kg), Hemant (90 Kg), Krish (90+ Kg)

U19 Women: Suman (48 Kg), Yakshika (51 Kg), Nisha (54 Kg), Muskan (57 Kg), Vini (60 Kg), Nisha (65 Kg), Akansha (70 Kg), Aarti (75 Kg), Kritika (80 Kg), Prachi (80+ Kg)

U22 Men: Vishvanath (50 Kg), Sagar (55 Kg), Harsh (60 Kg), Preet (65 Kg), Kartik (70 Kg), Neeraj (75 Kg), Ankush (80 Kg), Rockey (85 Kg), Mayur (90 Kg), Ishan (90+ Kg)

U22 Women: Bhawna (48 Kg), Devika (51 Kg), Tanu (54 Kg), Yatri (57 Kg), Priya (60 Kg), Parthavi (65 Kg), Pranjal (70 Kg), Shruti (75 Kg), Naina (80 Kg), Ritika (80+ Kg)

Schedule

Draw Ceremony - 31st July

Opening Ceremony - 1st August

Preliminary rounds - 2nd to 7th August

Semi-finals: 8th to 9th August

Finals: 10th to 11th August