World Boxing Futures Cup: Joyshree, Ambekar and Sahil begin India’s campaign with wins

India’s youth boxing team began its campaign at the World Boxing Futures Cup 2026 with three victories on the opening day in Bangkok, Thailand.

Joyshree Devi Chirom led the charge for the Indian contingent with a dominant performance in the women’s 54kg category. She secured a Referee Stopped Contest victory in the second round against her opponent from Tajikistan, advancing comfortably to the next stage.

In the men’s division, Ambekar Meetei Lairenlakpam and Sahil Duhan also started their campaigns on a strong note. Competing in the 50kg category, Ambekar recorded a convincing 5-0 unanimous decision win over his opponent from the Philippines. Sahil followed with a similar performance in the 60kg category, defeating his Chinese rival by a unanimous 5-0 verdict.

The Indian team is competing in the Youth Olympic weight categories, making the tournament an important step in preparation for future international competitions, including the Youth Olympic Games.



The World Boxing Futures Cup, running from March 8 to 15 in Bangkok, features emerging youth boxers from across the world and serves as a developmental platform on the global boxing calendar.



India enters the event with momentum following a strong performance at the 3rd Asian Youth Games in Bahrain last year, where the country secured seven medals including four gold, two silver and one bronze. The results marked India’s best-ever performance in youth boxing at the continental event.



With three victories already secured, the Indian contingent will aim to build on the positive start as the preliminary rounds continue in Bangkok.

