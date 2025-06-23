India boxers emerge supreme at Seychelles National Day Boxing Tournament

Showcasing the growing depth and quality of India’s boxing pipeline, all seven Indian boxers who participated in the Seychelles National Day Boxing Tournament, held at the Paradise Arena in Mahe, returned with medals.

Comprising medal-winners from recent Elite Nationals and National Combined Championships, the Indian contingent secured three gold, three silver, and one bronze medals, topping the charts with one more gold than Mauritius.

In the gold medal bouts, Himanshu Sharma (50kg) was awarded a walkover, while Ashish Mudshaniya (55kg) claimed a well-earned 4:1 split decision. Gaurav Chauhan (90+kg) edged past his opponent in a tense final, sealing gold with a hard-earned 3:2 verdict.

The silver medallists—Anmol (60kg), Aditya Yadav (65kg), and Neeraj (75kg)—all fought their finals valiantly before going down by identical 2:3 split decisions, underlining the competitive quality of their performances. Kartik Dalal (70kg) added to India’s tally with a bronze.

This campaign is part of a broader shift in India's boxing ecosystem, where international exposure is being extended beyond the top tier. India had fielded its second- and third-line of boxers for international exposure.

This success follows India’s recent medal-winning performances at the Thailand Open and the World Boxing Cup in Brazil, highlighting the expanding talent pool across weight categories.