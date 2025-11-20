India’s women boxers sweep four golds as hosts dominate World Boxing Cup Finals 2025

India produced one of its strongest all-round performances in recent years at the World Boxing Cup Finals 2025 in Greater Noida, with four gold medals from the women’s events highlighting a successful penultimate session on Thursday.

Competing at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, Minakshi (48kg), Preeti (54kg), Arundhati Choudhary (70kg) and Nupur (80+kg) all secured top podium finishes in divisions set to feature at the 2028 Olympic Games.

The results reflected India’s increasing depth in Olympic-class categories as the sport moves toward full gender parity at Los Angeles 2028. The host nation also added four silver medals through men’s boxers Jadumani Singh, Pawan Bartwal, Abhinash Jamwal and Ankush Phangal, underscoring the team’s overall progress.

Minakshi opened the session with a commanding 5-0 victory over Asian champion Farzona Fozilova, applying sustained pressure and maintaining accuracy throughout the contest. Her early combinations established the momentum that carried through the rest of the finals.

Preeti continued India’s strong start with another unanimous 5-0 win, outworking Italy’s Sirine Charrabi. Her high-tempo approach, supported by clean, well-timed punches and calculated footwork, kept her opponent under constant pressure.

Arundhati Choudhary delivered a clinical performance on her return to major competition after 18 months. The former Youth World Champion controlled her bout against Uzbekistan’s Aziza Zokirova with sharp jabs and disciplined defensive organisation, earning a unanimous decision.

Nupur completed the gold-medal sweep with a narrow 3-2 win over Uzbekistan’s Sotimboeva Oltinoy, prevailing in a tight tactical bout.

In the men’s division, Jadumani Singh (50kg) and Abhinash Jamwal (65kg) both fell 1-4 in their finals, while Pawan Bartwal (55kg) and Ankush Phangal (80kg) were defeated by opponents from Uzbekistan and England, respectively.

Seven more Indian boxers, including world champions Jaismine Lamboira and Nikhat Zareen, are set to compete for gold in the final session.