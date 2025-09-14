World Boxing Championships 2025: Jaismine wins gold, Nupur takes silver

Liverpool became the stage for a historic achievement in Indian boxing as Jaismine Lamboria captured gold in the women’s 57kg category at the World Boxing Championships 2025.

The 24-year-old defeated Olympic silver medallist Julia Szeremeta of Poland in a tense final, clinching India’s first gold of the tournament.

Jaismine faced early pressure from Szeremeta, who capitalized on strong crowd support. The Indian boxer, however, adjusted her approach in the second round, relying on counterpunching and her longer reach to turn the bout in her favor. She secured a 4-1 split decision, marking a career-defining victory.

“This medal is the result of a year of relentless work after my Paris 2024 disappointment,” Jaismine told Olympics.com after her win.

Nupur and Pooja add to medal tally

India’s success in Liverpool did not stop there. Heavyweight boxer Nupur fought a close contest in the women’s +80kg final against Poland’s Agata Kaczmarska.

Despite her height advantage, Nupur was drawn into close exchanges where Kaczmarska’s aggressive style proved decisive. The Polish boxer edged the bout 3-2 on a split decision, leaving Nupur with silver.

Earlier, Pooja Rani secured bronze after a hard-fought semifinal against England’s Emily Asquith.

With Jaismine, Nupur, and Pooja all reaching the podium, India recorded a strong finish at the World Championships, underlining the growing depth and strength of women’s boxing in the country.