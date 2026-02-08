India dominates BOXAM Elite International 2026 with nine gold medals in Spain

India wrapped up a highly successful BOXAM Elite International 2026 with a dominant showing on the final day, clinching nine gold medals as Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain and former Youth World Champion Arundhati Choudhary led a resounding finish in La Nucia, Alicante.

In a standout achievement, India was represented in seven Elite Women’s finals on Saturday–including an all-Indian title clash in the 54kg division–and emerged with gold in each.

Held in La Nucia, Alicante, the BOXAM Elite 2026 featured over 200 boxers from 20 nations, providing a high-quality international test early in the season. India finished as the competition’s most successful nation with nine golds, three silvers and seven bronze medals.

BFI President Ajay Singh added, “BOXAM Elite offered exactly the kind of exposure we were seeking at this stage of the season, including strong international opposition, depth across weight categories, and high-pressure bouts. The performances in Spain, particularly the conversion rate in finals, reflect the progress of our programme. With a demanding year ahead, this tournament has been a valuable step in preparing our boxers for the challenges to come. Congratulations to the entire contingent on an outstanding campaign.”

India’s women set the benchmark on the final day. Manju Rani (48kg) and Nitu (51kg) opened proceedings with emphatic unanimous wins over Spain’s Marta Lopez and Noelia Gutierrez respectively, before Poonam (54kg) edged compatriot Preeti in a hard-fought all-Indian final. Priya (60kg) and Arundhati (70kg) followed with commanding 5:0 victories over Ukrainian opponents, while Lovlina (75kg) displayed her trademark control and composure to defeat England’s Mary-Kate Smith 4:1. Naina (80kg) completed the sweep with a measured win over Ukraine’s Raisa Piskun.

Reflecting on the women’s performances, Indian women’s head coach Santiago Nieva said, “This was an exceptional showing from the women, not just in terms of medals, but in how they boxed with discipline, clarity, and confidence. Reaching seven finals and winning all seven speaks volumes about the work being done across the system. Credit also goes to the entire Indian team, the men and women pushed each other throughout the tournament, and that collective environment is key to sustained success.”

In the men’s finals, Sachin (60kg) produced one of the day’s most gripping contests, edging Canada’s Keoma-Ali Al Ahmadieh 3:2, while Akash (75kg) added another gold after a tense 3:2 win over Kazakhstan’s Aman Konsbekov. Deepak (70kg) and Ankush (80kg) settled for silver medals after facing strong opposition from Kazakhstan and Ukraine, respectively.

India’s performance in Spain adds further momentum as the national programme builds towards a packed international calendar, with major championships and multi-sport events on the horizon.

BOXAM Elite 2026 - Day 5 Results

Elite Women

48 Kg: Manju Rani bt. Marta Lopez (ESP) 5:0

51 Kg: Nitu bt Noelia Gutierrez (ESP) 5:0

54 Kg: Poonam bt. Preeti (IND) 4:1

60 Kg: Priya bt. Tetiana Dovhal (UKR) 5:0

70 Kg: Arundhati Choudhary bt. Anastasiia Taran (UKR) 5:0

75 Kg: Lovlina Borgohain bt. Mary-Kate Smith (ENG) 4:1

80 Kg: Naina bt. Raisa Piskun (UKR) 4:1

Elite Men

60 Kg: Sachin bt. Keoma-Ali Al Ahmadieh (CAN) 3:2

70 Kg: Deepak lost to Torekhan Sabyrkhan (KAZ) 1:4

75 Kg: Akash bt. Aman Konsbekov (KAZ) 3:2

80 Kg: Ankush lost to Pavli Illiusha (UKR) 0:5