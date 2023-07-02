Boxing: India finish campaign with 5 medals at Elorda Cup

India capped off their campaign at the 2nd Elorda Cup 2023 with a total of five medals as Vijay Kumar, Sushma, Keisham Sanjit Singh, Neema and Sumit all clinched bronze medals for the country in Astana, Kazakhstan.



Despite a spirited performance, Vijay Kumar (60kg) went down fighting hard-fought 1-4 defeat against Beknur Ozhanov of Kazakhstan in the semi-finals to bow out of the tournament with a bronze medal.



In the 81kg category, Sushma fought valiantly against the 2023 World Championships bronze medallist Fariza Sholtay of Kazakhstan but had to endure a 0-5 defeat by unanimous decision and conclude her campaign with a bronze.

The other pugilists to secure medals for India at the tournament were Keisham (48kg), Neema (63kg) and Sumit (86kg) who signed off with bronze medals.

The bronze medallists of the tournament will all be awarded with USD 200 in prize money.