World Boxing Cup Finals 2025: India names 20-member squad

From November 14 to 21, Greater Noida’s Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex will play host to the World Boxing Cup Finals 2025 which will bring over 140 elite boxers from 18 nations, including three Paris Olympic medalists.

Hosts India has fielded a 20-member squad which contains some of the country’s most decorated names.

Donning the Indian colours will be ten men and ten women, headlined by former World Champion Nikhat Zareen (51kg), reigning World Champions Jaismine Lamboria (57kg) and Minakshi (48kg), two-time Asian Champion Pooja Rani (80kg), former World Champion Saweety Boora (75kg), and World Championship silver medalist Nupur Sheoran (80+kg).

The men’s contingent features a mix of youth and experience, with Hitesh (70kg) and Abhinash Jamwal (65kg)—both medalists from earlier stages of the World Boxing Cup—leading the charge. Other members include Jadumani Singh (50kg), Pawan Bartwal (55kg), Sachin (60kg), Sumit (75kg), Lakshya Chahar (80kg), Jugnoo (85kg), Naveen Kumar (90kg), and Narender (90+kg).

In the women’s lineup, alongside the star names, are Preeti (54kg), Parveen (60kg), Neeraj Phogat (65kg), and Arundhati Choudhary (70kg)—each aiming to make a mark on home soil.

The event will also witness the participation of Paris Olympic medalists Aeji Im (South Korea), Wu Shih-Yi, and Chen Nien-Chin (Chinese Taipei), along with multiple World Boxing Championships and World Cup gold medallists from across the globe.

BFI President Ajay Singh said, “Hosting the World Boxing Cup Finals is a proud moment for Indian boxing and a reflection of how far we’ve come on the global stage. Bringing the world’s top nations and Olympic medallists to compete here is not just an honour, but a testament to India’s growing stature as a boxing powerhouse. Our athletes have shown they can stand shoulder to shoulder with the best, and this event gives them the perfect platform to prove it once again.”

The World Boxing Cup Finals 2025 will mark the culmination of the sport’s annual global series, with the season’s top-ranked athletes competing across ten weight categories for the coveted World Boxing Cup trophy.