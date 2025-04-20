Boxing: Hardik, Rudraksh make winning start at Asian U15 C'ships

The Indian boxers Hardik Dahiya and Rudraksh Singh registered dominant victories on Day 1 of the Asian U-15 Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan on Saturday.

In the boy's 43kg category quarterfinal, Hardik outclassed Kyrgyzstan’s Kubanychbek Bolushov in a one-sided match. He won 5-0.

Rudraksh Singh, 46kg category, followed up with another clean sweep on all five cards, defeating Mongolia’s Ibrakhim Maral 5-0 in the round of 16.

India fielded a 56-member squad in the tournament, having 30 boxers in the U15 categories and 26 boxers in the U17 category.

Interestingly, this championship is the first event organised by Asian Boxing, endorsed by both the Olympic Council of Asia and the newly formed World Boxing.

Day 1 Results

Men's U-15:

(43kg) Hardik Dahiya (IND) def Kubanychbek Bolushov (KGZ) –WP 5:0

(46kg) Rudraksh Singh (IND) def Ibrakhim Maral (MGL) – WP 5:0.