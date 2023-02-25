Govind, Anupama punch their way to finals at Strandja boxing

Indian pugilists Govind Kumar Sahani and Anupama secured monumental victories to storm into the finals of the 74th Strandja Memorial International Boxing Tournament here on Saturday.

Govind was up against Luka Kublashvili of Georgia in the semi-finals of the men's 48kg category. The 2022 Asian championships bronze medallist put up a scintillating attacking display throughout the bout and emerged victorious against his opponent.

Following his 4-1 win, Govind will be facing the 2023 Asian U-22 Championships silver medallist Shodiyorjon Melikuziev of Uzbekistan in the final on Sunday.

Similar to her national teammate, Anupama had to be at her razor sharp best in her clash against the 2022 World Championships bronze medallist Jessica Bagley of Australia. In what was a closely-contested bout between two pugilists of supreme technical ability, it was the Indian who got the better of her opponent with her attacking intent and confident approach.

Displaying stellar strength and landing accurate punches, Anupama managed to keep the Australian at bay and eked out an impressive 3:2 victory by split decision. She will take on Emma-Sue Greentree of Australia in the final of the 81kg category.

In the other semi-final bouts, women pugilists S Kalaivani, Shruti Yadav and Monika suffered identical 0-5 defeats to bow out of the competition.

While Kalaivani lost to 2022 Asian Youth silver medallist Saidakhon Rakhmonova of Uzbekistan in the 48kg category, Shruti went down fighting against 2022 European silver medallist Christina Desmond of Ireland in the 70kg category.

Monika, on the other hand, was beaten by Aynur Rzayeva of Azerbaijan in the +81kg category. In the men's 51kg category, 2021 Asian youth champion Bishwamitra Chongtham suffered a hard-fought 2:3 defeat by split decision against 2020 Olympian Quiroga Ramon Nicanor of Argentina.

2021 World Youth champion Sachin also exited the competition as his bout against the two-time European Youth champion Yasen Radev of Bulgaria in the 54kg category was abandoned in the third round after the Indian boxer got a cut below his eye.

Late on Friday night, Mohammad Hussamuddin (57kg) and Mahi Lama (63kg) were both defeated with a 0-5 scoreline by Artur Bazeyan of Armenia and Keona Sam-Sin of Netherlands respectively.

The tournament is witnessing participation of 398 pugilists, including 256 men and 142 women, the highest ever in the competition's history.