Youth National Boxing C'ships: SSCB and Haryana Clinch Team Gold in Men and Women’s Category

Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) and Haryana dominate the ring in 7th Youth Men & Women National Boxing Championships 2025. SSCB won the team gold in men’s category while Haryana took the crown in the women’s category.

The week-long event held at Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, Greater Noida was also a qualifier for the prestigious Under-19 Asian Boxing Championship 2025. Twenty outstanding male and female boxers who won gold medals qualified for the upcoming event.

In the men’s team category, the Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) delivered a dominant performance to claim the team gold. Their boxers consistently outclassed opponents across different weight categories, ensuring SSCB finished comfortably at the top with six gold, one silver and two bronze. REC Limited fought hard to secure the second position by securing one gold, three silver and one bronze, while Haryana’s spirited campaign earned them the team bronze with 2 individual gold and bronze each.

In the women’s team event, Haryana emerged as the overall champions, securing the team gold with a haul of eight medals, which included three gold and five silver. Delhi finished close behind, winning the team silver with four gold medals, one silver, and two bronze. Rajasthan rounded off the top three, taking the team bronze with two gold medals and three bronze finishes.

Individual brilliance defined the championships, particularly in the men’s division, where SSCB’s boxers made a clean sweep in key weight categories. Aakash Budwar claimed gold in the 47-50kg class, while Shivam topped the 50-55kg category. Mausam Suhag triumphed in the 60-65kg division, and Rahul Kundu secured the top podium spot in the 70-75kg bracket. In the heavier categories, Hemant Sangwan dominated the 85-90kg competition, and Krish captured gold in the 90+kg event, cementing SSCB’s supremacy.

Haryana’s women boxers showed remarkable skill and resilience throughout the tournament. Yakshika won gold in the 48-51kg division, while Vini secured top honors in the 57-60kg category. Nisha added to Haryana’s tally with a gold medal in the 60-65kg weight class. Alongside these victories, Shikha, Arju, Sarika, and Saniya picked up silver medals in their respective categories, underscoring the team's depth and consistency.

The championship not only spotlighted emerging talent but also set the stage for India’s strong representation at the U-19 Asian Championships later this year. With fresh energy and visible potential, the future of Indian boxing looks brighter than ever.

Final Results - Men

47-50kg – Gold: AAKASH BUDWAR (SSCB), Silver: BRIJESH TAΜΤΑ (UTK), Bronze: GANESH (AP), JATIN SHARMA (HAR)

50-55kg – Gold: SHIVAM (SSCB), Silver: JATIN (REC), Bronze: SUNDRAM YADAV (UP), SHIVAM DUBEY (JHA)

55-60kg – Gold: SHUBHAM (HAR), Silver: AARYAN DAHIYA (DEL), Bronze: YAIKHOMBA MOIRANGTHEM (MAN), VAIBHAV JARWAL (MAH)

60-65kg – Gold: MAUSAM SUHAG (SSCB), Silver: JASRIT MOR (MP), Bronze: GOURAV (HAR), SURYANSH SINGH (UP)

65-70kg – Gold: SARTHI SAINI (REC), Silver: PRASHANT (SSCB), Bronze: SAMUEL ZADENG (MIZ), PRAVEEN YADAV (UP)

70-75kg – Gold: RAHUL KUNDU (SSCB), Silver: HARSHVARDHAN YADAV (AP), Bronze: ASHISH KUMAR (DEL), SHUBHDEEP SINGH (PUN)

75-80kg – Gold: LOKESH (HAR), Silver: DIPANSHU (REC), Bronze: DHRUV (SSCB), NIRBAN JYOTI GOGOI (ASM)

80-85kg – Gold: GAURAV (DEL), Silver: SHRIYANSH (PUN), Bronze: TRIDEV (SSCB), VIVAN MANJUNATH (KAR)

85-90kg – Gold: HEMANT SANGWAN (SSCB), Silver: NIKHIL (REC), Bronze: VEDANT (REC), KULJIT SINGH (MAH)

90-90+KGkg – Gold: KRISH (SSCB), Silver: DHRUV (HP), Bronze: HARDIK BALLI (PUN), AKHILESH BEHERA (ORI)

Final Results - Women

45-48KGkg – Gold: SUMAN KUMARI (RAJ), Silver: NIDHI (DEL), Bronze: TC MALSAWMKIMI (MIZ), SAMIKSHA SOLANKE (MAH)

48-51KGkg – Gold: YAKSHIKA (HAR), Silver: DNYANDA JAMDAR (MAH), Bronze: SANNU KUMAWAT (RAJ), HIMANI (DEL)

51-54KGkg – Gold: NISHA (RAJ), Silver: SHIKHA (HAR), Bronze: RENU GAHLAWAT (REC), GUNSHALU KHUMBA (MAN)

54-57KGkg – Gold: MUSKAN (PUN), Silver: ARJU (HAR), Bronze: MEVI (HP), GOURI GOSWAMI (DEL)

57-60KGkg – Gold: VINI (HAR), Silver: DIMPLE (UTK), Bronze: S MIHIRA (AP), REVTI UMBARKAR (MAH)

60-65KGkg – Gold: NISHA (HAR), Silver: SANJANA (PUN), Bronze: SIVAPRIYA R (KER), HARISHA GN70 (TN)

65-70KGkg – Gold: AKANSHA PHALASWAL (DEL), Silver: SARIKA (HAR), Bronze: KOMAL MEHTA (UTK), AYUSHI YADAV (MAH)

70-75KGkg – Gold: AARTI KUMARI (DEL), Silver: SANIYA (HAR), Bronze: SHANFIYA S (KER), KANGKU BAJA (ARU)

75-80KGkg – Gold: KRITIKA WASAN (DEL), Silver: MEGHA SHEOKAND (HAR), Bronze: ANISHA SHARMA (RAJ), NOOR (CHD)

80-80+KGkg – Gold: PRACHI TOKAS (DEL), Silver: ANJALI YADAV (UP), Bronze: PRIYAL GARG (RAJ), M PRATHISA (TN)