Elorda Cup 2024: Gaurav enters semis, confirms medal; Shiva Thapa loses

Indian boxer Gaurav Chauhan moved into the men’s 92+kg semifinals and confirmed a medal after a nail-bitting 3-2 win over Danial Saparbay of Kazakhstan on the second day of the Elorda Cup 2024 in Astana, Kazakhstan on Tuesday.



However, six-time Asian Championships medallist Shiva Thapa suffered a 1-4 defeat against Kazakhstan’s Abduali Almat in the 63.5kg bout.

Sanjay (80kg) also exited the competition with a 0-5 loss against current Asian Games champion China’s Tuohetaerbieke Tanglatihan.

Manisha (60kg), Monika (81+kg) and Lalfakmawii Ralte (81+kg) will contest their bouts later today. Ralte has been drawn in the 81+kg due to fewer entries in the 81kg category.

On Wednesday, five Indian boxers will be in action.

Pawan Bartwal (54kg), Kavinder Singh Singh Bisht (57kg), Varinder Singh (60kg), Abhishek Yadav (67kg) and Hitesh (71kg) will play their respective quarter-final bouts.

The Boxing Federation of India has sent a 21-member squad for the prestigious tournament which has been witnessing the participation of pugilists from strong boxing nations such as Kazakhstan, China, India, Japan and Uzbekistan.

The finals will be played on Saturday.