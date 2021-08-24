Four Indian boxers qualify for the Asian youth boxing championships Semi-final

Four Indian boxers entered the semifinals of the Asian youth boxing championships being held in Dubai after a day of mixed results for the country.

The continental showpiece is being conducted simultaneously for the youth and junior boxers (both men and women) for the first time.



Seven Indians took the ring in the quarterfinals on Monday evening and four of them emerged victoriously.

India's Jaydeep Rawat poses with the coaches after winning the quarter-final bout on Day 4 at the ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships in Dubai (Source: Boxing India)

(71kg) defeated UAE's Mohammed Eissa in the most dominating show by an Indian, outclassing his rival in the second round.



Vanshaj (63.5kg) won 5-0 against Tajikistan's Makhkamov Dovud, while Daksh Singh (67kg) defeated Kyrgyzstan's Eldar Turdubaev 4-1.

Suresh Vishvanath (48kg) was up against Kyrgyzstan's Amantur Zholbborosv and prevailed 5-0.



However, Victor Saikhom Singh (54kg) lost to Kyrgyzstan's Derbek Tilvaldiev 2-3, while Vijay Singh(57kg) was beaten 0-3 by Tajikistan's Morodov Abubakr.

4️⃣ of our youth men boxers registered win on Day 4️⃣ and now our total 9️⃣ youth men boxers are in Semifinals of #AsianYouthandJuniorChampionships

Rabindra Singh lost 2-3 to Tajikistan's Yoqubov Abdurrahim.



India's assured medal tally stood at over 20 on the day of draws itself as many countries either skipped or fielded smaller squads due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

The gold medallists in the youth category will receive prize money of USD 6,000 while silver and bronze medallists will claim USD 3,000 and USD 1,500, respectively.



The junior champions will be awarded USD 4,000 for the gold, while silver and bronze medallists will receive USD 2,000 and 1,000, respectively.

