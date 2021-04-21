Eight Indian Boxers storm into the finals at Youth Men's and Women's World Championships

Indian pugilists posted a historic performance at the AIBA Youth Men's and Women's World Boxing Championships as 8 boxers, including seven women and 1 male boxer sailed into the final on the eighth day in Kielce, Poland.



All the 7 Indian women boxers had put up a flawless performance as the pugilists had won their bouts as they progressed into the finals and will be aiming to add the yellow metal to their name.

In the first bout of the day, Gitika (48kg) set the tone for the Indian contingent with a resounding 5-0 win over Italy's Erika Prisciandaro. She will take on Poland's Natalia Dominika in the final. In another bout, with a fine display of speed and skill, 2019 Asian Youth Champion Babyrojisana Chanu (51 kg) made light work of Italy's Elen Ayari and won the match comfortably. The Manipuri Boxer attacked throughout the bout with a lot of intensity and earned a unanimous 5-0 verdict in her favour. She will square off against Russia's Valeria Linkova in the finals on Thursday.

Poonam (57kg) continued her unbeaten International record as she blanked Uzbekistan's Sitora Turdibekova 5-0 in a power-packed performance to set up the summit clash with France's Sthelyne Grosy.

Vinka (60kg) put up an equally impressive show to secure a 4-1 win over Veronika Gajdova of The Czech Republic. She will be up against Kazakhstan's Zhuldyz Shayakhmetova in the gold medal bout. Rajasthan's Arundhati Choudhary (69kg) too outpunched her opponent from Uzbekistan, Khadichabonu Abdullaeva to register an easy 5-0 victory in the semis. She will take on Poland's Barbara Marcinkowska in the final clash.