Boxing Interim Committee says no to personal coaches in national camps

In a move to strengthen centralised training and maintain consistency across the national boxing programme, the Interim Committee overseeing the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has reinforced its long-standing policy of disallowing personal coaches and support staff at official national camps.

The directive is aimed at ensuring uniform preparation standards as Indian boxers gear up for major global events including the World Boxing Championships in Liverpool in September, the World Boxing Cup Finals in New Delhi in November and leading up to the Asian Games next year.

Drawing key lessons from India’s Paris 2024 Olympic campaign, the Boxing Interim Committee has reinforced the need for a centralised, high-accountability training system.

Introduced three months ago, the boxers have been training under the structured setup — requiring all national campers to train exclusively under federation-appointed coaches.

At the World Boxing Cup in Brazil, Indian pugilists bagged six medals and ensured a record-breaking haul of 11 medals, including three golds in the women’s categories, at the Astana edition last week.

Underlining the strategic importance of a centralised training system, Col. (Retd.) Arun Malik, Executive Director, BFI and Member of the Interim Committee, said, “The need for a unified, centrally governed training ecosystem is essential. By consolidating our coaching framework, we’re able to maintain clear performance benchmarks, ensure real-time progress tracking, and implement timely course corrections where needed.”

“This process brings greater discipline, data-driven feedback, and long-term athlete development into focus. Our recent medal tally, including the landmark performance at the World Boxing Cup in Astana, Kazakhstan reinforces that a centralised model delivers results. We are committed to strengthening this system to sustain and scale elite-level success,” he added.

The national camps are currently being led by head coaches DS Yadav (men) and Dr Chandralal (women), ensuring technical alignment across weight classes and competition formats.

The directive underscores a critical shift in Indian boxing, away from fragmented, individual-led preparations and toward a single, united system designed for global impact and excellence.