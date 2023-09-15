Three boxers including Amit Panghal issued show cause notice by BFI

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has issued show cause notice to three boxers- World championships silver medallist Amit Panghal, Commonwealth Games medalist Sagar Ahlawat, and national champion Rohit Mor for leaving the national camp.

The three boxers left the national camp going on at NIS Patiala on 4th September without approval, a day before they were to fly out for the Asian Games pre-training camp in China.

Panghal (51 kg), Sagar (+92 kg), and Rohit Mor (57 kg) were on the reserve list for the Asian Games. These three boxers are also fighting a court case against the boxing federation over the selection for the Asian Games.

"On 4th September 2023 three boxers, Sagar 92+ kg, Rohit Mor 57 kg and Amit Panghal 51 kg left the National coaching camp without any prior approval or prior permission of coach/Head Coach/federation," BFI said in a statement.

"This is a gross violation of the regulations followed by the BFI. In addition, this was a very critical time when boxers cannot be missing and have to keep the federation informed about their whereabouts due to regulations by NADA/WADA since all three of them are reserve athletes for the upcoming Asian Games," the statement added further.

The national federation has asked the trio to explain the action of indiscipline. The boxers were issued the show cause notice on 6th September for the violation of the athlete code.

Deepak Bhoria (51kg), Sachin Siwach (57kg), and Narender Berwal (+92kg) have been selected ahead of Panghal, Mor, and Ahlawat respectively concerning the new selection policy of BFI which prefers consistent assessment of the boxers over some time instead of trials.