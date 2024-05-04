CWG gold medallist Akhil Kumar counsels athletes about menace of drug abuses

Olympian and Commonwealth Games gold medal-winning boxer Akhil Kumar, now the Assistant Commissioner with Jhajjar Police, has counselled young sportspersons about the menace of drug abuses at an interaction with athletes at Jhajjar's Jawaharlal Bagh Stadium.

Akhil, who won the CWG gold in 2006 and reached the quarterfinals of the Beijing Olympics, interacted with over 100 athletes, including boxers on Friday.

"As an athlete and National Anti-Doping Agency panellist, I understand the menace. So, I offered them basic advice on how to steer clear. I told them that even during a routine medical check-up, they should inform the doctor that they are athletes so that they are not prescribed any banned drug," Akhil was quoted as saying by PTI.

"The youth trapped in drugs are not only ruining their careers. Rather, they are also dashing the expectations of the parents. Drunkenness has not benefited anyone, it only leads to downfall," added the Arjuna awardee.



"By falling into drug addiction, youth are not only destroying themselves, they are also destroying family," said the Asian Championships bronze-medallist.