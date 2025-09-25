Our boxers have shown they can stand with the best in Asia: Ajay Singh

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has announced the 23-member squad for the 3rd Asian Youth Games 2025 in Bahrain, with training camp now underway at NS NIS Patiala from September 23 to October 20.

The team was selected based on performances at the 6th U-17 Junior Boys & Girls National Boxing Championship 2025, where gold medalists earned direct entry into the squad, and silver medalists were named as reserves in their respective categories.

Among the selected athletes are standout performers from the Asian U-17 Championships held in July 2025, where India clinched 43 medals and finished second overall. This achievement served as a reminder of India's growing strength in youth boxing, challenging traditional powerhouses in the sport.

“In the past few months, our young boxers have shown they can stand toe-to-toe with the best in Asia, bringing home strong results at continental and national levels. This camp is about building on that momentum, sharpening their skills, and preparing them to be serious medal contenders in Bahrain, while underlining the rising strength of Indian boxing,” said Ajay Singh, President, BFI.

The 14-member squad, comprising 7 boys and 7 girls, is backed by 6 coaches, 2 physiotherapists, and 1 doctor, ensuring a strong support structure for the athletes.

Among them are gold medalists Dhruv Kharb, Udham Singh Raghav, Khushi Chand, Ahaana Sharma, and Chandrika Bhoreshi Pujari, who are now sharpening their skills under head coaches Vinod Kumar (Boys U-17) and Jitender Raj Singh (Girls U-17).

With a blend of emerging talent and proven champions, Team India is poised to make a significant impact at the Asian Youth Games, aiming to convert potential into podium finishes and solidify its position among Asia’s elite in youth boxing.