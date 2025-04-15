Boxing: BFI interim committee meets to fast-track key decisions

The World Boxing-appointed Interim Committee to run daily affairs of Boxing Federation of India held its first meeting on Monday and took significant decisions aimed at re-vitalising the grassroots structure.

The committee, entrusted with the responsibility of getting Indian boxing back on track, convened virtually and took concrete decisions that were affecting the functioning of Indian boxing which had met a deadlock since the beginning of the year.

The committee took decisions to immediately rejuvenate the domestic circuit as well as restart the elite boxing system. It was also decided that the selections of coaches and support staff for the elite men and women national coaching camps will be actioned with immediate effect.

World Boxing had set up the interim committee under the chairmanship of Boxing Federation of India president Ajay Singh on April 7 to run day-to-day affairs of the federation and resolve issues that are currently ailing the boxing’s growth pathway.

Other key decisions that were taken at the meeting including, effective participation of India’s budding boxers in the U-15 and U-17 Asian Championships in Amman, Jordan starting April 17.

Also ensuring smooth conduct of the Youth U-19 National Championships with maximum participation and disbursing the REC Scholarship funds to the athletes, which has been pending for the last couple of months.

The committee also decided to release the REC grant for grassroots equipment support to selected and approved academies to strengthen and promote boxing to newer locations in the country.