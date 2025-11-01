Boxing Federation of India felicitates boxers for landmark show at Asian Youth Games

India’s young boxing champions, fresh off a historic showing at the 3rd Asian Youth Games in Bahrain, were felicitated in New Delhi on Friday for their remarkable achievements in Manama.

The felicitation ceremony was graced by Minister of Parliamentary and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju as the Chief Guest, alongside Boxing Federation of India (BFI) President Ajay Singh and Secretary General Pramod Kumar, who lauded the athletes’ exceptional performances and celebrated the country’s best-ever medal haul in youth boxing at the continental level.

India’s youth boxers clinched a total of seven medals — four gold, two silver, and one bronze — the highest by any Indian sporting discipline at the Games.

The gold medallists included Khushi Chand (46kg), Ahaana Sharma (50kg), Chandrika Bhoreshi Pujari (54kg), and Anshika (+80kg).

Harnoor Kaur (66kg) and Lanchenba Singh Moibungkhongbam (50kg) earned silver medals, while Anant Deshmukh (66kg) brought home bronze, capping off a stellar campaign for the contingent.

Congratulating the young pugilists, Kiren Rijiju said,

“It is a matter of great happiness to witness the champions of the Youth Asian Boxing Championships. Boxing in Asia is among the toughest in the world, and winning medals here is as prestigious as doing so at the global level. Ensuring the socio-economic security of our athletes is our collective responsibility so they can focus solely on achieving excellence. I also salute BFI President Ajay Singh for his impeccable leadership — Indian boxing has grown multifold under his guidance.”

India also topped the women’s boxing standings with four gold medals, underlining the nation’s growing dominance across all age categories.

Expressing pride in the federation’s structured approach, BFI President Ajay Singh said,

“It’s a matter of great pride that India has achieved its best-ever performance, winning seven medals, including five golds — four by our women and one by our men. Hearing the national anthem play five times was truly special. With our elite setup in Patiala and continued investment in grassroots development, we’re confident of another historic showing at the Youth Olympics next year.”

The felicitation marked another milestone in India’s boxing resurgence — a reflection of the BFI’s sustained focus on youth development, and a glimpse into a bright future for the country’s next generation of champions.