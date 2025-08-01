Boxing Federation of India to conduct elections on August 21

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has announced that its long-overdue elections will take place on August 21, 2025, in Delhi. Originally scheduled for earlier this year, the elections have been pending since February.

In a circular dated July 31, 2025, signed by Ajay Singh, Chairman of the Interim Committee, the BFI has informed all Member Associations about the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM). The meeting will be held at 11:00 AM in the Delhi-NCR region.

The agenda for the AGM includes confirmation of the minutes from the previous AGM, elections for several key posts within the Federation for the term from 2025 to 2029, and any other matters with permission from the Chair.

The BFI interim committee has instructed the member associations to submit the names of their two representatives not later than 5:00 PM on August 4, 2025, in order to facilitate the smooth conduct of the AGM.

“This is to inform you that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Boxing Federation of India will be held on 21.08.2025 at Delhi-NCR at 11:00 am. The Member States/UT Associations are requested to send names of their two representatives as per the provisions of BFI’s Constitution as approved by World Boxing to BFI’s office email before 5 pm on 04.08.2025,” the circular, which is in possession of The Bridge, reads.

The BFI elections, initially scheduled for March 28, have faced multiple delays due to the ongoing legal disputes between the office bearers. Taking cognizance of the matter, World Boxing set up a six-member Interim Committee on April 7, led by Ajay Singh, to ensure smooth functioning and exposure for the Indian boxers.

The committee was initially given a 90-day mandate, which has since been extended, with a renewed directive to complete the elections by the end of August.

Meanwhile, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), too, set up a three-member committee on July 11 to investigate the delay. The committee is led by IOA Treasurer Sahdev Yadav, with Bhupender Singh Bajwa and Advocate Payal Kakra as members.

Meanwhile, BFI’s interim panel has promised to hold elections by August 31.