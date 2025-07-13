BFI election: IOA sets up committee as interim panel commits to August 31 deadline

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha on Friday announced the formation of a three-member fact-finding committee to look into the prolonged delay in Boxing Federation of India (BFI) elections.

Interestingly, the BFI’s Interim Committee has reaffirmed its commitment to complete the election process within the stipulated deadline of August 31.

The committee is headed by IOA Treasurer Sahdev Yadav, with IOA Executive Council member Bhupender Singh Bajwa and Advocate Payal Kakra as its members and has been asked to submit its report within a week.

“The term of the current Executive Committee of the BFI ended on Feb 2 and fresh elections have not been conducted since,” PT Usha was quoted as saying by PTI in an IOA office order dated July 11.

According to the order, the panel will examine the “current legal and administrative status of the BFI and assess the implications of the delay on the governance and functioning of boxing in India.”

It will also “recommend necessary actions, including engagement with World Boxing, and suggest a clear roadmap for holding elections in a fair and timely elections.”

The move came days after the Sports Ministry, in a letter dated July 5, requested PT Usha to “devise a mechanism providing a suitable way forward in consultation with World Boxing to ensure elections are held at the earliest in accordance with the National Sports Code, 2011 and bye laws of BFI.”

PT Usha had also met World Boxing President Boris van der Vorst in Lausanne last month. The world body has recently extended the tenure of the Interim Committee.

Interim Committee sights no delay in process

“World Boxing has clearly mandated that the BFI elections be held before August 31, and as the Interim Committee, we are fully committed to delivering free and fair polls within that timeline. At the same time, it is important to reaffirm that the autonomy of the National Federation is governed by the framework laid down by the World Body. While we respect the intent behind the IOA’s formation of a three-member fact-finding committee, the process under way is already transparent, accountable, and well-documented. All key action points and developments have been formally communicated to both the IOA and the Ministry, ensuring complete institutional clarity. With all information already in the public domain, there is little left to be uncovered. Our focus remains firmly on ensuring a smooth, lawful, and timely transition in the best interest of Indian boxing,” said Col. Arun Malik (Retd.), Executive Director, BFI and Member of the Interim Committee.

“The performances of Indian boxers over the past three months, since the Interim Committee took charge, have not only been applauded by the World Body but also by top boxing nations across Asia. India has consistently been among the top three performing countries in major international tournaments during this period. It is a matter of immense pride that we’ve been able to deliver such results in a short span of time. This progress is a clear reflection of what a transparent system and committed governance can achieve in driving the growth and excellence of the sport,” Col. Malik further added.

The move came days after the Sports Ministry, in a letter dated July 5, requested PT Usha to “devise a mechanism providing a suitable way forward in consultation with World Boxing to ensure elections are held at the earliest in accordance with the National Sports Code, 2011 and bye laws of BFI.”

The BFI has been plagued by internal strife and factionalism in the run-up to the elections.