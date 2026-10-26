Boxing fraternity seeks accountability amid Ajay Singh-Pramod Kumar power struggle in BFI

Ten days after the turmoil within Boxing Federation of India (BFI) broke out publically, Dronacharya Award-winning coaches, Arjuna Awardees, Olympians and former international boxers organised a press conference in New Delhi to address the ongoing situation in the federation on Saturday.

The BFI President had then suspended secretary general Pramod Kumar after the latter initiated a no-confidence motion against him earlier this month.

Boxing fraternity calls for accountability and transparency

The press conference was held at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, where the boxing fraternity raised concerns about the functioning and leadership of the BFI.

The now suspended secretary general Pramod Kumar was also present and supported the concerns raised by the other members of the fraternity.

Pramod alleged that he had not been included in important discussions and was often informed about decisions at the last moment. He added that his suggestions were not taken into consideration, raising concerns about the way decisions were being made within the federation.

The fraternity called for accountability, unity and a comprehensive national plan for Indian boxing. Its demands included publishing an annual competition calendar well in advance, introducing transparent selection criteria for boxers participating in national camps and international competitions, and ensuring fair procedures for appointing national and foreign coaches.

It also called for referees, judges and technical officials to be appointed based on their qualifications, experience and performance.

The group said these measures would help athletes plan their training, allow state associations to organise their teams and budgets, and give coaches greater clarity while preparing boxers for competitions.

“Our purpose is neither personal nor political. We seek accountability, institutional unity and a stronger future for the young boxers who aspire to represent India internationally,” the group said in a statement.

Ajay Singh rejects validity of proposed SGM

The press conference came ahead of the Special General Meeting (SGM) scheduled for October 28 in New Delhi, where a no-confidence motion against Ajay is set to be considered.

Pramod initiated the move on October 8. However, Ajay has questioned the validity of the meeting, arguing that the procedure laid down in the BFI constitution has not been followed.

In a report by the Press Trust of India (PTI), Ajay said the secretary general could not independently convene a Special General Meeting.

“According to the BFI constitution, the secretary cannot call for a Special General Meeting. Either the president calls for it or two-thirds of the members have to requisition him to call a meeting,” Ajay said.

"So this meeting is illegal and unconstitutional because no one has written to me. If they want to move a no-confidence motion against me, they must follow the process,” he added.

Ajay also warned that members attending the meeting could face disciplinary action.

“Any member who will take part in an illegal, unconstitutional meeting, appropriate disciplinary action will be taken,” he said.

No-confidence motion puts BFI leadership under scrutiny

Pramod has approached World Boxing, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and the Sports Ministry, requesting that observers attend the October 28 meeting.

He said that World Boxing had responded that it could not send an observer due to time constraints but would monitor developments and take a decision after the meeting.

“We have notified World Boxing, the Indian Olympic Association and the Sports Ministry and invited their observers for the meeting. All our correspondence are going to the IOA and the Ministry,” Pramod said.

Ajay, meanwhile, states that World Boxing had told the federation that the BFI constitution must be followed.

“The world body has written to us saying that whatever meeting happens or does not happen, you need to follow the constitution of the BFI,” he said.

The dispute has seen both office bearers issue suspension orders against each other. Pramod has been under investigation since August over alleged financial irregularities and the cancellation of a national championship.

After Pramod proposed the no-confidence motion, Ajay suspended him pending an inquiry into alleged financial irregularities, non-cooperation with investigations and misuse of authority. Pramod then issued a counter-order suspending Ajay pending the outcome of the motion.

Pramod has claimed that he has the two-thirds majority required to pass the no-confidence motion, while Ajay has said the meeting would remain inconsequential regardless of its outcome because he considers it unconstitutional.

The Special General Meeting on October 28 is expected to be a key moment in the ongoing dispute.