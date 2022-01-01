Assam sports journalists' body names Lovlina sportsperson of the year

Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain was named for the 'Best Sportsperson of the Year Award 2021' by Assam Sports Journalists Association (ASJA) on Saturday.

Young swimmer Shivangi Sarma and weightlifter Sidhanta Gogoi were named for Nripendra Narayna Singha 'Best Junior Sportspersons of the Year Award', in a release by the journalists' body.

The ASJA said it is resuming its annual sports awards after a gap of few years due to various constraints, and the 2021 edition will be held on January 11.

"Government of Assam and Oil India Ltd have come to the ASJA's help this time to reinstitute the awards so that sportspersons are encouraged and motivated," the release said.

In other categories, the state volleyball team will be honoured with the Nurul Amin 'Best Team of the Year' Award.

The Pulin Das Lifetime Achievement Award will be conferred on Premadhar Sarma.

The ASJA release added that the awardees have been selected based on their performance over the past calendar year.

"Apart from traditional honours, the awardees will be awarded with cash rewards as well," it added.