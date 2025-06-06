₹2 crore grant for Lovlina's boxing academy in Guwahati

In a landmark moment for Indian boxing and sports development in the Northeast, Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain launched her dream project — the Lovlina Boxing Academy — in North Guwahati.

The state-of-the-art facility was inaugurated on Thursday by Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, who also announced a ₹2 crore grant from the state government to further develop the academy's infrastructure, including the construction of a residential hostel for athletes.

A vision born from a promise

The academy's inauguration marks the fulfilment of Lovlina's post-Tokyo Olympics dream to give back to the sport that shaped her. The goal is to provide aspiring young athletes in the Northeast with access to world-class training.

According to Lovlina, the vision for the academy began taking shape after the 2024 Olympics, when she decided to develop a plot of land she had purchased in 2021 into a training hub.

"I thought I could build an academy in a very basic way with the resources I had, providing a space where young boxers could get started with quality infrastructure," said Lovlina.

What started as a modest plan quickly evolved into a state-of-the-art facility, now featuring a full-sized 26x26 boxing ring, a fully equipped gym, and essential boxing amenities. The centre will also be open to the general public for gym access.

Support from Assam government

Lauding Lovlina's commitment to the sport and her state, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the launch of the academy was a “vital step” towards developing sporting talent in Assam. He praised Lovlina not just for her Olympic success but also for becoming a guiding light for young athletes across India.

“Lovlina has brought immense glory to Assam and the nation. This academy is a reflection of her dedication to nurturing talent at the grassroots level. It will shape the next generation of boxing champions from our state,” said CM Sarma.

To ensure the academy’s sustained growth, the Chief Minister announced a ₹2 crore grant through the state’s sports department. He also committed to assisting with land acquisition and hostel construction, as well as covering costs for coaching staff and operational needs.

Accessible training

Affordability has been a cornerstone of Lovlina's approach. To make professional training widely accessible, the academy has implemented a nominal monthly fee of ₹500.

It will admit students across three age brackets: 8–12 years, 13–18 years, and 18 years and above, ensuring inclusivity across demographics.

Lovlina emphasized that the goal is not merely to teach boxing but to instill discipline, resilience, and confidence. The academy’s focus will be on producing athletes capable of competing not just at the national level but also at international events, including the 2028 Olympics.

“My vision is to empower youth by giving them the platform and resources to fulfil their dreams. I want to produce boxers who can go on to win medals for India,” she shared with conviction.

Personally involved in coaching

Despite her ongoing career as an elite athlete, Lovlina will remain deeply involved in the training processes.

A team of certified coaches will lead the sessions, but she plans to personally monitor and design the curriculum, ensuring that every student receives the kind of guidance she once sought in her early years.

She also acknowledged the tight timeline in which the academy was established — barely four months — as she balanced its construction with her own training commitments.

With the senior national camp trials coming up on June 28 in Telangana, Lovlina is simultaneously focused on making a comeback at the 2025 World Boxing Championships in the UK.

The launch of the Lovlina Borgohain Boxing Academy is not just a personal milestone for one of India's most decorated boxers — it is a symbol of aspiration for thousands of young athletes in the Northeast. Supported by the Assam government and driven by Lovlina’s personal commitment, this facility is poised to become a powerhouse of boxing talent.

With Assam CM Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma pledging both financial and logistical support, and Lovlina stepping into the role of mentor and guide, the academy stands as a beacon of opportunity, setting the foundation for India's next generation of champions.