Asian Boxing U17 C'ships: Four Indian boxers advance to semi-finals

Indian boxers had a mixed day on the seventh day of the Asian U17 Boxing Championships, as only four of the eight boxers could win their quarterfinal bouts in Amman, Jordan, on Friday.

In the women's category, two Indian female boxers, Simranjeet Kaur (60 Kg) and Himanshi (70 Kg), took a commanding win in their respective categories to confirm a medal from the event.

Simranjeet produced a clean 5:0 performance to defeat Jordan’s Aya Alhasanat, while Himanshi made short work of Palestine’s Farah Abou Layla, securing an RSC win in the opening round.

With this, 11 out of 13 Indian female boxers have confirmed a medal from the competition in the U17 age-group category.

Mixed day for the Indian Male contingent

In the U17 boys category, only two of the six Indian boxers, Aman Siwach (63 Kg) and Devansh (80 Kg), were able to win their quarterfinal bouts and confirmed a medal for India

Meanwhile, Sahil Duhan (60 Kg), Anant Deshmukh (66 Kg), Anshul Khasa (70 Kg), and Loven Gulia (80+ Kg) faced a tough defeat in their respective bouts in the quarterfinals.

With this, India now has confirmed 18 medals out of 26 weight classes, having 11 medals in the girls U17 category and 7 medals in the boys U17 category.

On Saturday, the competition will move to the semifinals stage of the U15 class in both boys' and girls' disciplines, having 23 Indian boxers in action.