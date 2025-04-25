Asian Boxing U17 C'ships: Eight boxers enter semi-finals

Indian boxers had a brilliant day on the sixth day of the Asian U17 Boxing Championships, as eight boxers registered a win in their respective quarterfinal bouts in Amman, Jordan, on Thursday.

In the women's category, three Indian female boxers, Khusi Chand (46 Kg), Jiya (48 Kg), and Jannat (54 Kg), took a commanding win in their respective categories to confirm a medal from the event.

Khushi earned an RSC victory in Round 2 against Vietnam’s Nguyen Thi Hong Yen. At the same time, Jiya took a dominating win over Vietnam’s Dinh Thi Ru Na and Jannat edged over Ukraine’s Anhelina Rumiantseva.

Meanwhile, Samiksha Singh (52 kg) and Radhamani Longjam (57 Kg) bowed down in their quarterfinal bouts against Japanese and Kazakh boxers resectively.

India dominated men's boxing

In the U17 Boys category, five Indian boxers won their quarterfinal bouts, whereas only boxer, Dhruv Kharb failed to win his quarterfinal bout to Ukraine's Mykhailo Sydorenko.

Ambekar Meetai (48 Kg), Aman Dev (50 Kg), Tikam Singh (52 Kg), Udham Singh (54 Kg) and Rahul Gariya confirmed a medal for India by winning their respective bouts in the quarterfinals.

The competion will now move to the final day of the quarterfinal stage at the U17 age-group class in both boys and girls disciplines, where eight Indian boxers will be in fray for a medal on Friday.