Asian Boxing U17 C'ships: 5 Indian boxers advance to the finals

Indian boxers had a mixed day at the Asian U17 Boxing Championships as only 4 out of the 10 boxers have booked their spot in the title clash of their respective categories in Amman, Jordan on Saturday.

All 4 boxers who reached the final are in the women's category, where the two female boxers, Simranjeet Kaur (60 Kg) and Jannat (54 Kg), had a unanimous 5:0 victory in their semi-final bouts.

Meanwhile, Khusi Chand (46 Kg) edged past Ukraine's Oleksandra Cherevata on the split decision (3:2) in the semifinal, whereas Ahanna Sharma (50 Kg) took a knockout win over her Kyrgyz opponent in the first round.

Jiya (48 Kg) was the only female boxer who failed to register a win in her semi-final bout, losing out on a split decision to Uzbekistan's Nazokat Mardonava and settling for a bronze medal.

On the other hand, six more female boxers will be in action at the semi-finals in the evening session on Sunday.

Devansh into the final

India had a pretty bad day as six of the seven boxers failed to find a win in their respective semifinal bouts, as Devansh (80 Kg) was the only boxer to reach the final, clinching a 4-1 win over Vietnam's Trong Tien Nguyen.

The other six boxers, Ambekar Meetai (48 Kg), Aman Dev (50 Kg), Tikam Singh (52 Kg), Udham Singh (54 Kg), Rahul Gariya (57 Kg), and Aman Siwach (63 Kg), failed to win their bouts and settled for bronze medals.