Asian Boxing U15 C'ships: Five Indian boxers advance to semi-finals

Indian boxers had a mixed day on the fifth day of the Asian U15 Boxing Championships, as only five of the ten boxers were able to win their quarterfinal bouts in Amman, Jordan, on Wednesday.

In the women's category, two Indian female boxers, Princi (52 Kg) and Samruddhi Shinde (55 Kg), took a commanding win in their respective categories to confirm a medal from the event.

Princi Princi (IND) stunned Ukraine’s Yeva Kubanova with a commanding 5:0 win, while Samruddhi Satish Shinde (IND) closed the day with a knockout win in the third round against Ukraine’s Kseniia Savina.

Meanwhile, Yanshika (46 kg) bowed down in her quarterfinal match against Viktoria Amelchenko of Ukraine on a Split decision.

Uzbekistan dominated men's boxing

In the U15 Boys category, three Indian boxers lost their quarterfinal bout to the Uzbekistan boxers, whereas Yamanveer Jawandha lost his quarterfinal bout to Kazakhstan's Nurislam Tashmaganbet.

Meanwhile, Nelson K (55 Kg), Abhijeet (61 Kg), and Lakshay Phogat (64 Kg) confirmed a medal for India by winning their respective bouts in the quarterfinals.

With this, India now has confirmed 25 medals out of 30 weight classes, having 14 medals in the girls U15 category and 11 medals in the boys U15 category.

The competion will now move to the quarterfinal stage of the U17 class in both boys and girls disciplines on Thursday.