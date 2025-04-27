Asian Boxing U15 C'ships: 14 Indian boxers advance to the finals

Indian boxers continued their dominant display at the Asian U15 Boxing Championships as 14 boxers have booked their spot in the title clash of their respective categories in Amman, Jordan on Saturday.

Ten out of the 14 boxers who reached the final are in the women's category. Two Indian female boxers, Vanshika (70+ Kg) and Svi (40 Kg), had a bye in the semi-final, booking their place directly into the final.

Meanwhile, Komal (33 Kg), Navya (58 Kg), and Sunaina (61 Kg) clinched an RSC victory in their respective bouts to reach the final, whereas Milky Meinam (43 Kg) edged past Ukraine's Alina Ihnatovych in the semis.

The other four boxers, Khushi Ahlawat (35 Kg), Tamanna (37 Kg), Princi (52 kg), and Trushana Mohite (67 Kg) also booked their place in the final with dominating victories.

On the other hand, Linthoi Chanu (49 Kg), Samruddhi Shindhe (55 Kg), Kanishka Kumari (64 Kg), and Manshi Malik (70 KG) settled for the bronze medals after losing their respective semi-final bouts.

Tough day for the Indian Male contingent

In the U15 boys category, only four of the eleven Indian boxers, Sanskar Atram (35 Kg), Rudraksh Singh (46 Kg), Abhijeet (61 Kg), and Lakshay Phogat (64 Kg), reached the finals.

Meanwhile, Y Nikam Bhagavan (33 Kg), Harsil (37 Kg), Prikshit Balahara (40 Kg), Hardik Dahiya (43 Kg), Sanchit Jayani (49 Kg), Nelson K (55 Kg), and Parth (70 Kg) settled for the bronze medals.

On Saturday, the competition will move to the semifinals stage of the U17 class in both boys' and girls' disciplines, having 18 Indian boxers in action.