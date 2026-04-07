Asian Boxing C'ships: World champions Minakshi, Jaismine enter finals

India continued its impressive campaign at the Asian Boxing Championships 2026, with a total of eight boxers, six women and two men, storming into the finals.

Minakshi and Jaismine led the charge in the women’s semifinals on Tuesday, while Vishvanath Suresh and Sachin added to the tally with strong performances in the men’s category.

In the women’s 48kg semifinal, Minakshi registered a confident 4:1 victory over Thailand’s Thipsatcha Yodwaree to seal her spot in the gold medal bout.

Joining her in the finals, Jaismine edged past Uzbekistan’s Nigina Uktamova in a closely contested 3:2 decision in the women’s 57kg category.

In the men’s division, Vishvanath Suresh (50kg) delivered a dominant performance, outclassing Jordan’s Huthaifa Eshish with a unanimous 5:0 win to advance to the final.

Sachin (60kg) also impressed with a solid 4:1 victory over Thailand’s Sakda Ruamtham in his semifinal clash.

🚨Sachin Siwach enters the men's 60kg final at the Asian #Boxing C'ships with a 4-1 win over Sakda Ruamtham of Thailand 🥊🇮🇳



With this, the semi-finals have ended in Mongolia, with 8 Indian boxers (6 female, 2 male) advancing to the finals, while 8 boxers settled for bronze… pic.twitter.com/aPh8qoYhCt — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) April 7, 2026

In other results, Akash lost 1:4 to Uzbekistan’s Javokhir Abdurakhimov. Narender suffered a 1:4 defeat to China’s Bayikewuzi Danabieke, with the bout being stopped in the first round due to a cut.

Harsh Choudhary also lost 1:4 to Tajikistan’s Parviz Karimov, while Lokesh went down 0:5 against Jasurbek Yuldoshev of Uzbekistan.

India will now look to convert these strong performances into gold as several boxers gear up for the finals.

In the women’s 48kg final, Minakshi will face Mongolia’s Nomundari Enkh-Amgalan. Jaismine is set to take on Thailand’s Punrawee Ruenros in the 57kg title clash.

In other key finals featuring Indian boxers, Preeti (54kg) will go up against Chinese Taipei’s Huang Hsiao-wen, while Priya (60kg) faces North Korea’s Un Gyong Won.

Arundhati Choudhary (70kg) is set to meet Kazakhstan’s Bakyt Seidish in her gold medal bout.

The competition will now enter its first rest day tomorrow before the women's finals on Thursday, followed by the men's finals a day later.