Asian Boxing C'ships 2026: Vishvanath Suresh stuns world champion Sanzhar

Vishvanath Suresh defeated the reigning world champion and world No. 1 Sanzhar Tashkenbay of Kazakhstan in the quarterfinals of the Asian Boxing Championships 2026 on Saturday.

The 21-year -old has rapidly established himself as one of India’s most exciting boxing prospects, seamlessly transitioning from a dominant youth career to the elite senior level.

Hailing from Chennai, Tamil Nadu, the former youth World champion's rise marks a significant moment for boxing talent emerging from the region.

He will next take on Hutaifa Eshish of Jordan in the semi-finals on April 7th.

🚨🚨BIG UPSET AT THE ASIAN BOXING CHAMPIONSHIPS



21-year-old Vishwanath Suresh has just beaten the reigning 50kg World Champion Sanzhar Tashkenbay in the quarterfinals🫡



Back in 2022, he had won gold in the men's 48kg category at the IBA Youth World Championship.#Boxing 🥊|… pic.twitter.com/U1Wh4HyAYs — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) April 4, 2026

India confirmed three more medals on the day as Ankushita Boro (Women's 65Kg), Sachin Siwach (Men's 60Kg) and Narender Berwal (Men's 90+ Kg) also reached the semi-finals.

Ankushita defeated a Kazakh boxer, Laura Yessenkeldi, on a split decision (4-1), while Sachin and Narender got the better of boxers from Chinese Taipei and the UAE, respectively.

On the other hand, Aditya Pratap Yadav (Men's 65Kg) missed out on a medal as he bowed down 0-5 to Abdulloh Madaminov of Uzbekistan in his quarterfinal.

On Sunday, the last six Indian boxers still in the quarterfinal stage will take to the ring to join these boxers who have already guaranteed themselves a podium place.