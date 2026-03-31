Asian Boxing C'ships 2026: Priya enters quarterfinals; Jadumani exits

India's Priya registered a dominant win while Jadumani Singh pushed the top seed to the wire on Day 2 of the Asian Boxing Championships 2026 in Ulanbaatar.

In the women’s 60kg category, Priya put on a clinical display to secure a 5-0 unanimous decision victory over Kazakhstan’s Rimma Volossenko, showcasing control and composure throughout the bout to progress to the next stage.

She will next face China’s Chengyu Yang, the No. 2 seed in the category, in what promises to be a high-quality contest.

In the men’s 55kg category, Jadumani fought a closely contested bout against Japan’s Rui Yamaguchi, eventually going down 2-3 in a split decision.

🚨#news l Jadumani Singh exits in the round of 16 at the Asian Boxing Championships 😔🇮🇳



He loses 2-3 to Japan's Rui Yamaguchi 🇯🇵 in men's 55kg#Boxing #AsianBoxingChampionships #IndianBoxing #IndianSports pic.twitter.com/PFGch5fGbo — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) March 31, 2026

Yamaguchi, the No. 1 seed in the category, came into the tournament with strong credentials, including a silver medal at the Astana event and a bronze at the Boxing World Cup Finals, making him one of the favourites in the field.

Despite facing a highly accomplished opponent, Jadumani matched him punch for punch, pushing the contest to the wire in what turned out to be one of the closest bouts of the day.

With a mix of dominant performances and hard-fought contests, the Indian contingent continues its campaign in the early stages of the tournament.

The Asian Boxing Championships 2026 features top boxing talent from across the continent, with each bout playing a crucial role in shaping the road to the medal rounds.