Asian Boxing C'ships: Preeti, Minakshi shine as India wins 4 gold medals

The Indian women pugilists clinched four gold medals at the 2026 Asian Boxing Championships on Thursday to finish on top of the medal tally in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

Minakshi (48kg) started the gold medal rush for India, registering a commanding 5-0 win over home favourite Nomundari Enkh-Amgalan.

Preeti Pawar (54kg) then stunned three-time world champion and 2020 Tokyo Olympics medallist Huang Hsiao of Chinese Taipei to win India's second gold medal.





Priya (60kg) and Arundhati (70kg) also won their respective gold medal bouts to be crowned the Asian champions.

Meanwhile, Jaismine Lamboria had to settle for a silver medal, losing the women's 57kg final.

Alfiya Pathan, who started her campaign directly in the gold medal bout, also lost in the women's 80+kg final.

In the men's event, Vishvanath Suresh (50kg) and Sachin Siwach (60kg) will fight for the gold medals on Friday.

