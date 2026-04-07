Asian Boxing C'ships: 5 Indians qualify for Commonwealth, 3 secure Asian Games spot

A total of five Indian boxers secured their spots at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, while a total of three qualified for the 2026 Asian Games as they made their way into the final of the 2026 Asian Boxing Championships in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia on Tuesday.

As per the selection criteria published in December 2025 by the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) for the multi-sporting events, the Asian Championships finalists in selected weight categories "for CWG and AG 2026will be selected as the main entry."

As per the rules, Sachin Siwach (men's 60kg), Preeti Pawar (women's 54kg), and Priya Ghanghas (women's 60kg) qualified for both the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games in their respective weight categories.

Meanwhile, Jaismine Lamboria (women's 57kg) and Arundhati Chaudhary (women's 70kg) secured their spot at the 2026 Commonwealth Games. This is because their weight categories don't feature at the Asian Games.

Aside from those who secured themselves a spot at the Asian and Commonwealth Games, Minakshi (women's 48kg), Visvanath Suresh (men's 50kg), also qualified for their respective final but aren't assured of spots at multi-sport event with their weight categories not featuring.

The biggest letdown for India, though, was Olympian Nikhat Zareen, who lost to Olympic champion Wu Yu in the 51kg semi-finals. She would have also secured spots at both Asian and Commonwealth Games, if she had managed to reach the final. Instead, she'll now have to battle her way through the national camp to stand a chance.

Indian Boxers Qualified for Commonwealth Games 2026 via Asian C'ships

Sachin Siwach (men's 60kg), Preeti Pawar (women's 54kg), Jaismine Lamboria (women's 57kg), Priya Ghanghas (women's 60kg), Arundhati Chaudhary (women's 70kg)

Boxers Qualified for Asian Games 2026 via Asian C'ships

Sachin Siwach (men's 60kg), Preeti Pawar (women's 54kg), Priya Ghanghas (women's 60kg)



