Asian Boxing C'ships 2026: Preeti Pawar, Deepak open India’s campaign with wins

India’s campaign at the Asian Boxing Championships 2026 began on a positive note, with Preeti Pawar and Deepak securing victories in their respective opening bouts in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

Preeti Pawar delivered a dominant performance in the women’s 54kg category, defeating Kazakhstan’s Elina Bazarova by a unanimous 5-0 decision.

The Indian boxer, who recently won gold at the World Boxing Cup Finals, controlled the bout throughout against her experienced opponent, a former Asian U22 champion. Her composed and precise approach ensured a convincing start to her campaign.

In the men’s 70kg division, Deepak edged past Uzbekistan’s Khavasbek Asadullaev in a closely contested bout. The Indian secured a 3-2 split decision win, showcasing strong tactical awareness and resilience. Facing an opponent from one of the leading boxing nations in Asia, Deepak maintained discipline under pressure to come through a tight contest.

With two wins from two bouts, India has made a strong start in the opening phase of the tournament. Both victories came against quality opposition, underlining the competitiveness of early-round matchups at the continental event.

The Asian Boxing Championships features top talent from across the region, where even initial rounds present significant challenges due to the depth of the field. India will look to build on this early momentum as more boxers begin their campaigns in the coming days.

The results provide an encouraging start for the Indian contingent as they aim for podium finishes across categories.