Asian Boxing C'ships: Indian women secure clean sweep of medals

India’s boxing contingent delivered a commanding performance on Day 7 of the Asian Boxing Championships 2026 in Ulaanbaatar, with the women’s team securing a clean sweep of semifinal berths and the men adding six entries to the last four stage.

Meenakshi and Jaismine led the charge in the women’s division with dominant unanimous victories in their respective bouts. Competing in the 48kg category, Meenakshi outclassed Japan’s Yuka Sadamatsu with a 5-0 decision, displaying strong control and precision throughout the contest. In the 57kg division, Jaismine produced a similarly convincing performance to defeat China’s Ziyi Chen by an identical margin.

Their wins ensured that all Indian women boxers progressed to the semifinals, guaranteeing each of them at least a bronze medal and highlighting the team’s consistency at the continental level.

Strong showing continues across Men’s categories

In the men’s competition, Indian boxers continued to build momentum with multiple semifinal qualifications. Lokesh (85kg) secured a comprehensive 5-0 win over Korea’s Gichae Kim, while Akash registered an equally dominant victory against Turkmenistan’s Yhlas Bagtyyarov.

Harsh Choudhary also advanced after defeating Kyrgyz Republic’s Tynystan Alybaev, adding to India’s growing presence in the latter stages. With these results, India now has six male boxers in the semifinals across weight categories.

The only setback came in the 80kg division, where Ankush was eliminated following a loss to Jordan’s Hussein Iashaish.

With several semifinal bouts still to come, India’s campaign continues to gain momentum as the team looks to convert strong performances into podium finishes at the championships.