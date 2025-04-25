Anurag Thakur's disqualification: Himachal Pradesh High Court condemns HPBA

The Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court has severely reprimanded the Himachal Pradesh Boxing Association (HPBA) and its office bearers for deliberately concealing material facts and documents from Single Judges of the court. The Division Bench described the actions of the petitioners as "disgraceful acts" that brought embarrassment to the Court.

During the proceedings, the Court questioned the HPBA's legal representative as to why there shouldn't be a deeper investigation, CBI inquiry, or an FIR registered regarding their conduct for submitting allegedly false documents.

The Bench specifically noted that Anurag Thakur himself had not challenged his disqualification from the electoral college, while this petition was filed by the Himachal Boxing Association through its Treasurer.

As a consequence of these findings, the Court has stayed both orders dated March 20, 2025, and March 21, 2025, previously passed by single judges.

These earlier rulings had directed that Thakur's name be included in the electoral college for the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) elections. Additionally, the order issued by the Returning Officer, Honorable Justice (Retd) R.K. Gauba, to pause the election process has also been stayed.

The contempt petition filed by the Himachal Boxing Association and others has also been put on hold following today's ruling.

A significant reversal

This development marks a significant reversal in the legal battle surrounding the BFI elections.

Previously, the former Sports Minister Thakur had been granted the opportunity to contest the BFI presidential elections after the Single Judge had stayed his disqualification from the Electoral College, citing that denying his nomination could cause "irreparable loss" to the petitioners.

The BFI election process has been stuck in controversy and legal disputes, with repeated delays.

The latest ruling from the Division Bench of the Himachal Pradesh High Court adds another layer of complexity to the ongoing situation, potentially affecting Thakur's bid for a leadership position within the Boxing Federation of India (BFI).