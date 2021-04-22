Amit Panghal in semis of boxing tourney in Russia

Olympic-bound world silver-medallist Amit Panghal (52kg) was assured of at least a bronze at the Governor's Cup in St. Petersburg, Russia after he advanced to the semifinals but five other Indian boxers bowed out following opening round losses.

The Haryana-boxer, who is also the reigning Asian Games champion, prevailed 5-0 against local favourite Tamir Galanov to make the last-four stage.

Update From Russia! 🤩



Cautious and matured approach by @Boxerpanghal ensure the Indian put up a dominating show over a local boxer Galanov Tamir as he won the bout with a unanimous decision.



All the best, Amit! 💪

However, Sumit Sangwan (81kg), Mohammed Hussamuddin (57kg), Naman Tanwar (91kg), the Olympic-bound Ashish Kumar (75kg) and Vinod Tanwar (49kg) made early exits.



While Vinod lost to Russia's Igor Tsaregorodtsev (49kg) 2-3, Sumit went down 0-5 to Uzbekistan's Dishod Ruzmetov (81kg). Naman, a Commonwealth Games bronze-medallist, was beaten 0-5 by Kazakhstan's Aybek Oralbay (91kg). Ashish, on the other hand, lost a close one to Russia's Nikita Kuzmin (75kg), going down 2-3.

Hussamuddin, however, lost to Uzbekistan's Miraziz Murzakhalilov (57kg) in a unanimous verdict.