Aman Siwach shines at Asian U17 Boxing Championships

Aman Siwach put on an impressive display on the third day of the Asian U-15 & U-17 Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan.

Aman secured a 4-1 win over Abubakir Duisheev of Kyrgyzstan in the round of 16 bout of 63kg category.

Aman added another solid win to India’s tally at the continental event, after triumphant results for both the men's U-15 and U-17 contingents on the first two days.

In the 70kg category, Anshul Khasa lost to Kuanysh Urumbassar of Kazakhstan by unanimous decision.

India has fielded a 56-member youth boxing squad, including 30 in U-15 and 26 in U-17.

This is the first event organised by Asian Boxing, endorsed by both the Olympic Council of Asia and the newly formed World Boxing.

Day 3 Results - Men's U-17

63 kg: Aman Siwach (IND) beat Abubakir Duisheev (KGZ) – WP 4:1

70 kg: Anshul Khasa (IND) lost to Kuanysh Urumbassar (KAZ) – WP 0:5