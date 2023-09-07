Akash Kumar enters final of the 21st Mustafa Hajrulahovic Memorial Tournament

Akash Kumar (57kg), a 2021 World Championships bronze medalist, defeated Wasim Abusal of Palestine to reach the final on day one at the 21st Mustafa Hajrulahovic Memorial Tournament in Sarajevo, Bosnia, on Thursday.

Akash started the bout aggressively and looked in control from the first round itself. Wasim tried counter-attacking in the second round but with no success as Akash's attacking punches were relentless and he did not give the opponent any chance of a comeback throughout the bout. Akash secured a unanimous 5-0 win.

Akash will now play his final bout on Saturday in an attempt to secure the gold medal.

An emerging boxer Akash, 21, became the fourth man from Haryana’s boxing nursery of Bhiwani to win a World Championships medal in 2021. The national champion, who recovered from the personal tragedy of losing his mother in 2021, has his eyes fixed on securing an Olympic quota for India this year.

Meanwhile, Commonwealth Games silver medal-winning boxer Manish Kaushik (63.5kg) and the World Championships silver medallist Manju Rani (50kg) will be in action on Friday in their semifinal bouts.

Akash enters the final 🥊🔥



Defeated Palestine's 🇵🇸 Wasim Abusal 5️⃣-0️⃣ in the semifinals of the 21st Mustafa Hajrulahovic Memorial Tournament 💪#PunchMeinHaiDum#Boxing pic.twitter.com/0bE9KKNPL3 — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) September 6, 2023

Squad:



Elite Men: Barun Singh Shagolshem (51kg), Akash Kumar (57kg), Manish Kaushik (63.5kg), Nikhil Premnath Dubey (71kg), Naveen Kumar (92kg), Satish Kumar (92+kg)

Elite Women: Manju Rani (50kg), Jyoti (54kg), Vinakshi (57kg), Shashi Chopra (60kg), Jigyasa Rajput (75kg)