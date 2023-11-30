Junior World Boxing C'ships: 8 junior boxers confirm medals

As many as eight junior boxers secured a medal after a dominating show in the quarterfinals on day six of the IBA Junior World Boxing Championships 2023.

Extending their phenomenal run at the tournament, six out of the seven competing junior girls boxers made their way into the semifinals. The two gold medalists from the Asian junior boxing championships Pari (50kg) & Nidhi (66kg) won their quarterfinals bout with an identical unanimous 5-0 win against Muller Micaela of Romania & Kao Chun Ai of Chinese Taipei respectively.

Payal (48kg) scored a comfortable 5-0 win over Doherty Lauren of Ireland while Amisha (54kg) outperformed Kim Jiae of South Korea for a unanimous decision win. The Asian junior silver medalist Neha Lunthi (46kg) was tested by Hizouskaya Anhelina of Belarus but Neha emerged victorious with a 4-1 split decision win.

Prachi (54kg), on the other hand, had to work hard against Kazakhstan’s Seiitkhankyzyc Panar. She struggled in the first round and took her time to gauge her opponent but came back strongly in the last two rounds to secure a 3-2 split verdict.

Joyshree Devi (60kg) was the lone Indian woman to end up on the losing side as she lost 1-4 against Russia ’s Leonova Kira.

.8️⃣ medals confirm for team 🇮🇳 at the IBA Junior World Boxing Championships 💪



Well done champs 👏#PunchMeinHaiDum #IBAJuniorArmenia#Boxing pic.twitter.com/7vAcIyr6H7 — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) November 29, 2023

Meanwhile, in the boys section, two out of four boxers managed to progress into the medal rounds. Asian junior gold medalist Hardik Panwar (80kg) & Jatin (54kg) were on top of their game as they moved to the semifinals with a unanimous decision win over Park Damhyeon of South Korea & Mushkudiani Davic of Georgia respectively.



While Brijesh Tamta (46kg) & Divash Katare (50kg) were the two boxers who faced defeat in the quarterfinals.

Five junior boys & girl boxers will play their quarterfinals bout late on Thursday.

The semi-finals will take place on December 2 and the finals are set to be played on December 3-4.