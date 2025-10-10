Bodybuilder and actor Varinder Singh Ghuman passes away

The world of fitness and entertainment is mourning the sudden loss of Varinder Singh Ghuman, the renowned Punjabi bodybuilder and actor, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 47 due to a cardiac arrest.

His nephew, Amanjot Singh Ghuman, confirmed that Varinder suffered a heart attack at a hospital in Jalandhar around 5 pm, leaving family, fans, and colleagues in shock.

According to his manager, Yadvinder Singh, Ghuman had been experiencing shoulder pain, which led him to visit a private hospital in Amritsar for evaluation.

Unfortunately, the pain preceded the cardiac arrest that claimed his life, highlighting the importance of being vigilant about unusual health symptoms, even among fitness enthusiasts.

From Mr. India to global fitness icon

Born in Gurdaspur, Punjab, Varinder rose to prominence after winning the Mr. India title in 2009 and securing second place at the Mr. Asia championship.

He was widely recognised as the world’s first vegetarian professional bodybuilder, earning international acclaim for his unique approach to fitness. His dedication and achievements drew the attention of Arnold Schwarzenegger, who appointed him as a brand ambassador to promote health products in Asia.

ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਮਸ਼ਹੂਰ ਬਾਡੀਬਿਲਡਰ ਤੇ ਅਦਾਕਾਰ ਵਰਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਘੁੰਮਣ ਜੀ ਦੇ ਅਚਾਨਕ ਦੇਹਾਂਤ ਦੀ ਖ਼ਬਰ ਸੁਣ ਕੇ ਦਿਲ ਬਹੁਤ ਦੁਖੀ ਹੈ।



ਉਹਨਾਂ ਨੇ ਆਪਣੀ ਸਖ਼ਤ ਮਿਹਨਤ, ਅਨੁਸ਼ਾਸਨ ਤੇ ਕਾਬਲੀਅਤ ਨਾਲ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦਾ ਨਾਮ ਦੁਨੀਆ ਭਰ ‘ਚ ਰੌਸ਼ਨ ਕੀਤਾ।



ਵਾਹਿਗੁਰੂ ਜੀ ਉਹਨਾਂ ਦੀ ਆਤਮਾ ਨੂੰ ਚਰਣਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਨਿਵਾਸ ਬਖ਼ਸ਼ਣ ਤੇ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਇਹ ਦੁਖਦਾਇਕ ਭਾਣਾ… pic.twitter.com/ZVQHUNWVf6 — Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa (@Sukhjinder_INC) October 9, 2025

Bollywood journey and memorable roles

Transitioning into acting, Ghuman made his Punjabi film debut with Kabaddi Once Again (2012) and later appeared in Hindi films such as Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans (2014) and Marjaavaan (2019). He received widespread recognition for his appearance alongside Salman Khan in Tiger 3 (2023), where his commanding screen presence was widely appreciated.

Inspiring life beyond fitness

Beyond his achievements in bodybuilding and cinema, Ghuman was a passionate fitness advocate. He regularly shared workout routines, diet tips, and motivational posts on social media, where his Instagram following exceeded one million. Many young athletes and fitness enthusiasts considered him a mentor, proving that ethical lifestyle choices like vegetarianism could coexist with elite athletic performance.

Varinder Singh Ghuman’s life also reflected ambition beyond fitness. He had announced plans to contest in the Punjab Assembly elections 2027, signaling his desire to contribute to public life and inspire change in his home state.

His untimely demise has drawn condolences from fans, fellow actors, and politicians. Punjab Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu praised Ghuman’s discipline, talent, and contribution to India’s global fitness reputation.

Across the nation, he is remembered as a figure who not only achieved professional excellence but also inspired millions through his lifestyle, ethics, and perseverance.