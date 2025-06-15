Bodybuilding: Hillang Yajik becomes Arunachal’s first female physique sports gold medalist

India’s Hillang Yajik made history at the 15th South Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships 2025 by winning Gold in the Women’s Model Physique (up to 155 cm) category and a silver medal in another event.

The championship, held in Thimphu, Bhutan from June 11 to 15, brought together top athletes from across South Asia.

With this remarkable achievement, Yajik became the first female physique sports athlete from Arunachal Pradesh to win a gold medal at an international event.

National Leaders Applaud the Champion

Yajik’s historic feat drew appreciation from top political leaders.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, in a tweet, expressed pride.

"I'm delighted as India's Miss Hillang Yajik wins 1 Gold and 1 Silver Medal at the 15th South Asian Bodybuilding & Physique Sports Championships 2025 at Thimpu in Bhutan. Hillang Yajik is from Arunachal Pradesh, who has created history. Hearty Congratulations to Hillang Yajik," Rijiju tweeted.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu also lauded Yajik’s achievement, writing: "Big applause to Ms. Hillang Yajik for her phenomenal feat at the 15th South Asian Bodybuilding & Physique Sports Championships 2025 in Thimpu, Bhutan! With 1 Gold and 1 Silver medal, she becomes the first-ever woman from our state to clinch an international Gold in physique sports — a trailblazer in every sense! Your dedication, discipline, and determination have carved a proud chapter for Arunachal and the nation. More power to you, Hillang!"

President of the Arunachal Bodybuilding Association (ABA), Nabam Tuna, also commended Yajik's landmark success:

“This is not only a personal achievement but a proud representation of India and Arunachal Pradesh on a global platform. Hillang’s success is truly historic.”