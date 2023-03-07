Controversy after bodybuilders pose in front of Hanuman image at MP event

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath on Tuesday asked the party workers to recite ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ before Holika dahan (bonfires) on Tuesday, saying Lord Hanuman was “disrespected” at a programme organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

A row erupted when women bodybuilders posed in front of the image of Lord Hanuman at the venue of the 13th Mister Junior Bodybuilding Competition held in Ratlam on March 4 and 5, after which local Congress leaders sprinkled ‘ganga jal’ as part of the “purification” of the venue on Monday. They had also recited ‘Hanuman Chalisa’.

Nath said it has been a tradition of the Sanatan Dharma to burn all the evils to ashes during Holika dahan on the day of Holi.

“We recently saw how Lord Bajrangbali was disrespected in the BJP’s programme in Ratlam. My heart is pained by this insult to Hindu Dharma. I urge you to burn effigies of evil in your city and village today and recite Sundar-kand (a part of Ramayana) and ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ to awaken goodness. Take part in Holika Dahan as per tradition in the night,” Nath tweeted.

As per the invitation card of the bodybuilding programme, the organising committee includes the city’s BJP mayor Prahlad Patel, while the patron is legislator Chaitanya Kashyap.

A video of the event, which surfaced on social media, showed women bodybuilders posing, leading to former mayor and Congress leader Paras Saklecha accusing Patel and Kashyap of showcasing “indecency”.

District Youth Congress Committee president Mayank Jat said Lord Hanuman will punish those who were involved in this.

State BJP spokesperson Hitesh Bajpai hit back claiming the Congress did not want to see women excelling in sports, while some of the event organisers submitted a memorandum to the police demanding action against the Congress leaders.

In his video statement, Bajpai said, “Congressmen cannot see women taking part in wrestling, gymnastics or swimming because the devil inside them awakens by seeing this. They look at women on the playground with dirty eyes. Aren’t they ashamed?” Meanwhile, Piyush Babele, the media advisor of MP Congress chief Kamal Nath, sought an apology from Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan alleging the event, which was held to mark the CM’s birthday on Sunday, was “disrespectful to Hindus and Lord Hanuman”.

Babele said his party will boycott Bajpai in television debates for “supporting obscenity”.