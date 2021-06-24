Suresh Wangjam extends his stay at BFC

On Wednesday, Bengaluru FC announced that young midfielder, Suresh Wangjam, signed a three-year extension deal to his current contract at the club. The new deal will keep him at the end of the 2023-24 campaign, and it was a deal the BFC fans have been waiting to announce.



The midfielder referred to as 'El-Torito' by the club's faithful because of how he charges at the opposition players, became an integral part of the team starting line-up, and has made 30 appearances for the club. Suresh was also a part of the Indian squad at the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2017. He played for Indian Arrows in 2018 and then was signed by BFC before the 2019-20 season.



Wangjam started his journey with the reserve team in 2019 but managed to impress the then BFC manager Carles Cuadrat and made his debut for the club later that year. He registered his first assist for the club against Kerala Blasters when he lobbed in a through ball for striker Deshorn Brown. And, last season, he scored his first goal in the ISL; when he found the net with a sublime finish in a 2-1 loss to FC Goa.

"I'm really happy to commit my future to Bengaluru FC. I came here two years ago, and I have improved tremendously as a player because of my teammates and the staff I have around me. I have so much more to learn and feel this is the best place for me to be able to do that. I also get a lot of love and appreciation from our supporters and I really want to do well for them. It was an easy decision for me to sign on," said Wangjam.

The announcement of Suresh's extension comes days after the announcement of Sunil Chhetri staying at the club. The club's rebuild has started with retaining key players like Chhetri and Wangjam and giving them a long-term deal. We expect to see many new faces in the Bengaluru squad as the club is preparing for the AFC Cup and the new ISL season.

"Suresh has grown immensely as a player and a person since we first signed him and we were always keen on keeping him at this club. He has a bright future ahead of him, and we are glad that he will spend the next stage of his development with us. Suresh is one of the few players from the U17 squad at the 2017 FIFA U17 World Cup who have become a consistent feature in the senior national team, and that reaffirms our belief in youth and the success of our player development pathway," said club CEO Mandar Tamhane.

Suresh has also become a regular senior national team after making his debut against Oman earlier this year. It would be fascinating to see how the young midfielder grows under the new coach Marco Pezzaiuoli.