ISL: Bengaluru FC sign Fijian striker Roy Krishna

After months of speculation and transfer rumours, Bengaluru FC has been able to secure the services of Roy Krishna after the player left ATK Mohun Bagan after spending three star-studded seasons with the Kolkata side.

BOOM! ⚡ The Blues have secured the services of Fiji International striker and two-time #HeroISL top-scorer Roy Krishna. 🔥



Let's go, Bengaluru! #WelcomeKrishna 🇫🇯 #WeAreBFC 🔵 pic.twitter.com/M4qT10GIwB — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) July 18, 2022

The Blues made this huge announcement earlier today which certainly left the Bengaluru fans in a state of celebration. This marquee signing comes as more of a boost after losing one of their promising players in Ashique Kuruniyan. The winger joined ATKMB earlier in the ongoing transfer window.



In Krishna, BFC has got an ISL-proven striker who is one of the most clinical finishers the league has ever seen. The Fijian has scored 38 goals and provided 18 assists after spending three seasons in India.

The fans of the Blues will be eager to see Indian captain Sunil Chhetri and Roy Krishna combine forces and hopefully help the team finish on a much better note as compared to last season.





