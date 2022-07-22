ISL: Bengaluru FC sign Australian defender Aleksandar Jovanović

Bengaluru FC have announced the signing of Australian center-back Aleksandar Jovanović on a one-year deal ahead of the 2022-23 season. The 32-year-old, who has represented clubs across six different countries, becomes the Blues' seventh signing under Simon Grayson, and fulfils the AFC criteria as the club's Asian foreigner in the squad.

He's six foot five and has arrived! 🇦🇺



The Blues have shored up their backline with the signing of Aussie defender Aleksandar Jovanovic. 💥#WeAreBFC #WelcomeAleksandar pic.twitter.com/xkwd3WG4Ld — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) July 22, 2022

Born in Sydney, Jovanović started his youth career with APIA Leichhardt, and went on to sign his first professional contract with the Parramatta Eagles in 2006. In 2008, he moved abroad for the first time, signing for Serbian SuperLiga club Vojvodina. Between 2008 and 2011, Jovanović had three loan spells within the Serbian divisions, turning out for FK Palic, FK Veternik and RFK Novi Sad in that period.



"I'm excited to represent Bengaluru FC and really looking forward to meeting the players, staff and supporters. I was approached with the idea of moving to India and joining BFC and it immediately caught my attention. "I've heard a lot about the club as I have friends who have played here, and they had only positive things to say about the club and the League. I can't wait to get started," said Jovanović, after completing the formalities on his deal.

After a brief stint with Hajduk Kola in 2011, Jovanović crossed borders again, moving to BEC Tero Sasana (now Police Tero FC) in Thailand. Between 2013 and 2015, Jovanović turned out for South Korean sides Suwon FC and Jeju United, before moving to China with Tianjin TEDA in 2016.



A second stint at Jeju United would be followed by yet another move abroad, this time to Bosnian Premier League side Zeljeznicar Sarajevo. Jovanović, who stands at 196 cm, is among Australia's most successful exports to the K-League, having registered over a century of appearances across two separate stints with Jeju United.

He most recently turned out for A-League newcomers Macarthur FC, finishing in sixth place in their debut campaign in the League. Jovanović is expected to join fellow new signings Javi Hernandez, Roy Krishna, Faisal Ali, Amrit Gope, Hira Mondal and Prabir Das, as the Blues regroup for pre-season preparations later this month.